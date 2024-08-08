Hilltop National Bank Buys 676 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,964,000 after purchasing an additional 388,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,675,000 after buying an additional 130,426 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,812,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after buying an additional 368,920 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,725,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,068,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,649,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,979,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.34. 923,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNDR. Benchmark upped their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Schneider National from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

