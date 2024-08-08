Hilltop National Bank Buys 343 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Fox Advisors raised Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.68.

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NXT traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.49. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.54.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. Nextracker’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

