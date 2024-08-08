Hilltop National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Hilltop National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Sysco by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,523. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

