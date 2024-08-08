HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBIO. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.09.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 3.8 %

BBIO stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $48,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

