HC Wainwright Raises Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Price Target to $18.00

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.44.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John B. Bode bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 141,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

