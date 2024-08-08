Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

HASI stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 177,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,411.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 140,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,660,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 46,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,920 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

