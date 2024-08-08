Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.69. Hanesbrands shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 620,421 shares traded.

The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HBI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Hanesbrands by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

