Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.44.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HALO traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $54.34. 403,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $57.08.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,072,000 after acquiring an additional 152,870 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,379,000 after buying an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,167,000 after buying an additional 37,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,622,000 after buying an additional 145,879 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,518,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after buying an additional 63,748 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.