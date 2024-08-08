GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.73-$2.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. GXO Logistics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.730-2.930 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $47.46 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.58.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

