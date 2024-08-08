GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.73-$2.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. GXO Logistics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.730-2.930 EPS.
GXO Logistics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $47.46 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GXO
Insider Activity
In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GXO Logistics
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Oversold and Underloved, Disney is Ready to Rebound Strongly
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.