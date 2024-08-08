Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in GoDaddy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,972,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $585,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,630,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $439,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,084,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $585,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,630,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,071 shares of company stock worth $7,410,566. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.87. 270,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,940. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $156.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

