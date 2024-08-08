Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $21,101,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.14. 1,191,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day moving average is $145.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

