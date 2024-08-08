Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 520 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,042 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in Illumina by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Illumina by 292.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Illumina by 86.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.74. 519,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,280. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.