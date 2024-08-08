Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 505 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $921.46.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 20.1 %

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $124.24 on Wednesday, reaching $492.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,051,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,274,628. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.59 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $799.08 and its 200-day moving average is $836.31.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

