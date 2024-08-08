Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 355 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Toro were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Toro by 1,204.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Toro by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Toro by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.24. The stock had a trading volume of 241,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,056. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $104.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

