Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,853 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,805,000 after purchasing an additional 468,086 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after buying an additional 185,479 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,997,000 after buying an additional 1,888,676 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $7,190,745. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,342,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,645,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of -49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.61.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

