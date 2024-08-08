Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Barclays raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.46.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $551.10. The stock had a trading volume of 278,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,977. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $562.60. The firm has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

