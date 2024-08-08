Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Shopify Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,031,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,349,736. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a PE ratio of -392.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.