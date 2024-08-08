Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $848,000 Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $120,959,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,740,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $66,449,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,122,000 after acquiring an additional 470,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,391,000 after acquiring an additional 441,882 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.25. The company had a trading volume of 137,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,256. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.89. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $141.99.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

