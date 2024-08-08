Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $686,000 Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.70. 333,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,197. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.80%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.