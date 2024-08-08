Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.87. 9,256,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,996,813. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,874 shares of company stock worth $14,148,517. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

