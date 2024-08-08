Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.62 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.07. 6,627,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.22.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $439,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $439,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,520 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Baird R W downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

