Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.32 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 10.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 8.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ResMed by 196.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RMD. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.70.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,999. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.28. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $225.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,726 shares of company stock worth $16,843,287. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

