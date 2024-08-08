Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.08 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Dover by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 620.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.48. The stock had a trading volume of 639,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,290. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $192.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

