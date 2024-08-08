Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CGI were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 376,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,612,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3,776.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 699,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,381,000 after acquiring an additional 681,747 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 29,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on CGI in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC cut CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

GIB traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.84. 261,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.19. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

