Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 56.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $97.35. 465,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,533. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

