Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,712. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.