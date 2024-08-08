Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $214,220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $55.09. 4,239,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666,073. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.