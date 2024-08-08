Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 39.0% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.75.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $236.86. The stock had a trading volume of 823,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,617. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.98 and a 200 day moving average of $250.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

