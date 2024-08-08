GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.55

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01), with a volume of 11072276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £11.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

