Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89 to $0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion to $4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.890-0.950 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GO. TD Cowen cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.40.

GO traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.83. 974,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,804.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

