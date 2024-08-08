Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE GBX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 176,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,524. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $590,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 118,372.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

