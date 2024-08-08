Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.450-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Green Dot also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.45-$1.59 EPS.

Green Dot Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE GDOT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.84. 343,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,522. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $447.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

