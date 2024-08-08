Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LOPE traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.23. 260,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,268. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $107.99 and a 52 week high of $157.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

