GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Wedbush

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of GPRO stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,448. GoPro has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 36.75% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.
