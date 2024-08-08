GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Wedbush

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of GPRO stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,448. GoPro has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 36.75% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

GoPro Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in GoPro by 109.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,415,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 2,309,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 53,614 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 199,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in GoPro by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

