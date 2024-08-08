Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,034,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,461. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 88,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,630.44. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,357,628 shares in the company, valued at $21,762,776.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 601,015 shares of company stock worth $9,636,138. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,513,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after buying an additional 640,866 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,745,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after buying an additional 83,111 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,246,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 145,761 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,172,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 106,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,797.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,740,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,855 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

