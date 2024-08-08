Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) versus U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) and U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Golden Minerals and U.S. GoldMining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $6.43, indicating a potential upside of 1,581.49%. U.S. GoldMining has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 340.90%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than U.S. GoldMining.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $7.79 million 0.72 -$9.23 million ($0.93) -0.41 U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$9.36 million N/A N/A

This table compares Golden Minerals and U.S. GoldMining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Golden Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. GoldMining.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Minerals has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. GoldMining has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and U.S. GoldMining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -77.16% -223.07% -57.53% U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of U.S. GoldMining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats U.S. GoldMining on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

