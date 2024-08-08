Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47-2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globus Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.20.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:GMED traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.73. 803,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,748. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.