Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Shares of GPN traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,218. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.69.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

