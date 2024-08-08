Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Director Michener Chandlee Purchases 1,196 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Director Michener Chandlee bought 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,856.60.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GIL traded up C$1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$56.85. 291,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,132. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of C$36.42 and a 12 month high of C$58.00.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GIL

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.