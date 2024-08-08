GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Issues Earnings Results

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.58, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

GOVX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. 882,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,133. GeoVax Labs has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOVX shares. Roth Capital raised shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Featured Articles

