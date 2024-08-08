General Motors (NYSE:GM) Lowered to Reduce at Nomura

Nomura cut shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $40.65 on Monday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

