Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) PT Lowered to $5.81

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $12.34 to $5.81 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOTU opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $8.44.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.14 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

About Gaotu Techedu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

