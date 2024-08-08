GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Trading Down 8.5%

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) dropped 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 1,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

GAMCO Investors Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $580.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Featured Stories

