FY2024 EPS Estimates for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Boosted by Zacks Research

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Clean Harbors in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.36. The consensus estimate for Clean Harbors’ current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Shares of CLH opened at $227.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $132.92 and a fifty-two week high of $246.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.96 and its 200 day moving average is $204.28.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,074,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after buying an additional 182,622 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 264,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,124,000 after buying an additional 127,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

