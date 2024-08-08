Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 1.1 %

FTEK opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $29.81 million, a PE ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 4.16. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 221,932 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

