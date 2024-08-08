FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,957 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 1.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3,133.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 337,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 327,449 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $5,624,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2,606.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 137,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 132,257 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 563.1% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 141,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 120,508 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,186 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

