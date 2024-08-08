Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHDGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.377 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,064. The company has a market cap of $597.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07.

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

