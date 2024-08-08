Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Fortis Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FTS opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. Fortis has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 74.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

Fortis Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth approximately $948,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.3% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 220,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,151,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,164,000 after buying an additional 270,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 858,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,380,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

