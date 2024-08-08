Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday.
Fortis Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of FTS opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. Fortis has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $42.99.
Fortis Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 74.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortis
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.