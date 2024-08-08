Fortinet’s (FTNT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.31.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.8 %

FTNT traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $68.68. 10,808,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,918,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 452,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after acquiring an additional 377,035 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 55.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

