Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.13 to $2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.800 billion to $5.900 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.130-2.190 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.97.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $14.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 23,530,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,463. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

